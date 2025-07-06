Head to Head Contrast: Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) versus Its Rivals

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “BLDG PRD – WOOD” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Louisiana-Pacific to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Louisiana-Pacific and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Louisiana-Pacific 2 2 4 0 2.25 Louisiana-Pacific Competitors 188 1156 1094 47 2.40

Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus target price of $106.63, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. As a group, “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies have a potential upside of 21.27%. Given Louisiana-Pacific’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Louisiana-Pacific has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Louisiana-Pacific $2.94 billion $420.00 million 16.09 Louisiana-Pacific Competitors $4.90 billion $297.37 million -13.25

This table compares Louisiana-Pacific and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Louisiana-Pacific’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Louisiana-Pacific. Louisiana-Pacific is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Louisiana-Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of shares of all “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Louisiana-Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of shares of all “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Louisiana-Pacific pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Louisiana-Pacific pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 36.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Louisiana-Pacific has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Louisiana-Pacific and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Louisiana-Pacific 13.74% 23.75% 15.50% Louisiana-Pacific Competitors 7.65% 10.27% 6.04%

Risk and Volatility

Louisiana-Pacific has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Louisiana-Pacific’s peers have a beta of 1.43, meaning that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Louisiana-Pacific beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products. Its Oriented Strand Board segment manufactures and distributes oriented strand board structural panel products comprising LP TechShield radiant barriers, LP WeatherLogic air and water barriers, LP Legacy premium sub-flooring products, LP NovaCore, LP FlameBlock fire-rated sheathing products, and LP TopNotch sub-flooring products. The LP South America segment manufactures and distributes oriented strand board structural panel and siding products. This segment distributes and sells related products for the region's transition to wood frame construction. It offers timber and timberlands and other products and services. sells its products primarily to retailers, wholesalers, and homebuilding and industrial businesses in North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.