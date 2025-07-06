General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Holdings Raised by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 430,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,702 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 2.1% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $117,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,935,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $197,238,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $294.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $316.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total value of $2,142,281.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $215,828,587.08. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.24.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

