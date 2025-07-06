Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $240.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.99. The company has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.29.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

