Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Sells 106 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

VUG opened at $441.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $413.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.61. The company has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $442.41.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

