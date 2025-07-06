loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) versus PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Critical Survey

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) and PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares loanDepot and PennyMac Financial Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $1.06 billion 0.40 -$98.33 million ($0.45) -2.84 PennyMac Financial Services $1.59 billion 3.32 $311.42 million $6.52 15.71

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PennyMac Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than loanDepot. loanDepot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

39.4% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.1% of loanDepot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for loanDepot and PennyMac Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 1 0 0 1.50 PennyMac Financial Services 0 1 5 0 2.83

loanDepot currently has a consensus price target of $1.98, suggesting a potential upside of 54.30%. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus price target of $120.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.83%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than PennyMac Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and PennyMac Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot -7.74% -18.41% -1.57% PennyMac Financial Services 20.27% 14.78% 2.37%

Volatility & Risk

loanDepot has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennyMac Financial Services has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PennyMac Financial Services beats loanDepot on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans. This segment sources residential conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans through correspondent production, consumer direct lending, and broker direct lending. The Servicing segment performs loan servicing for both newly originated loans that are under holding for sale and loans services for others. The segment performs loan administration, collection, and default management activities, including the collection and remittance of loan payments; responds to customer inquiries; provides accounting for principal and interest; holds custodial funds for the payment of property taxes and insurance premiums; counsels delinquent borrowers; and supervising foreclosures and property dispositions, as well as administers loss mitigation activities, such as modification and forbearance programs. The Investment Management segment is involved in sourcing, performing diligence, bidding, and closing investment asset acquisitions; managing correspondent production activities for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust; and managing acquired assets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.