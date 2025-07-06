Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 372,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $307,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 31.9% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 61,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0%

LLY stock opened at $779.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $773.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $799.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $936.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.