Reviewing Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) and Its Rivals

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) is one of 60 public companies in the “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sportsman’s Warehouse to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Sportsman’s Warehouse has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportsman’s Warehouse’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sportsman’s Warehouse $1.20 billion -$33.06 million -3.65 Sportsman’s Warehouse Competitors $5.94 billion $362.55 million 56.70

This table compares Sportsman’s Warehouse and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sportsman’s Warehouse’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sportsman’s Warehouse. Sportsman’s Warehouse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sportsman’s Warehouse and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportsman’s Warehouse 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sportsman’s Warehouse Competitors 872 4916 5301 112 2.42

Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.41%. As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies have a potential upside of 20.71%. Given Sportsman’s Warehouse’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sportsman’s Warehouse has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Sportsman’s Warehouse and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportsman’s Warehouse -3.01% -7.65% -1.96% Sportsman’s Warehouse Competitors -6.38% 2.18% 1.42%

Summary

Sportsman’s Warehouse rivals beat Sportsman’s Warehouse on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

