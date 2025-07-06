One Day In July LLC Buys New Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

One Day In July LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 654 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 304.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $298.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.99. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.82.

View Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.