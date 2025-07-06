Argentarii LLC Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Argentarii LLC lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of Argentarii LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Argentarii LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex acquired 17,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,329,091.52. This represents a 9.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,386.40. This represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Baird R W cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.57.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $308.69 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.99 and a 200-day moving average of $447.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $280.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $2.21 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

