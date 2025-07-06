Bolthouse Investments LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bolthouse Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bolthouse Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,209,000 after purchasing an additional 832,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,365,000 after purchasing an additional 301,772 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,526,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of VIG stock opened at $207.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

