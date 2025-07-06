Fund Evaluation Group LLC Has $20.89 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 199.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,576 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

