Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 362.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.9% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $59,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $243.21 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.64.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

