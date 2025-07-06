Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,357 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,863,000 after purchasing an additional 679,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,928,000 after purchasing an additional 542,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,928,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $243.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

