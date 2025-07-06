Critical Comparison: Ardent Health (ARDT) & Its Competitors

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) is one of 95 public companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ardent Health to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ardent Health and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ardent Health $6.02 billion $210.34 million 8.20 Ardent Health Competitors $12.91 billion $234.98 million 1.63

Ardent Health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ardent Health. Ardent Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardent Health 3.73% 16.07% 4.69% Ardent Health Competitors -760.08% -30.10% -13.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Ardent Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ardent Health and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardent Health 0 2 9 2 3.00 Ardent Health Competitors 420 2241 4803 152 2.62

Ardent Health presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 54.62%. As a group, “Medical Services” companies have a potential upside of 432.44%. Given Ardent Health’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ardent Health has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.3% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ardent Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ardent Health beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Ardent Health Company Profile

Ardent Health Partners, Inc. owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee. Ardent Health Partners, Inc. is a subsidiary of EGI-AM Investments, L.L.C.

