iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,245 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $113.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.