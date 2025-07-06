Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Grows Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 515,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,122 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.2% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Comcast by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.50 price target on Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

