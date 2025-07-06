Best Agriculture Stocks To Follow Today – July 5th

Chubb, Norfolk Southern, Deere & Company, CNH Industrial, and Apollo Global Management are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are equity securities issued by companies involved in the farming sector—ranging from crop producers and livestock operations to manufacturers of farm machinery, seeds, fertilizers and crop?protection products. By buying these shares, investors gain exposure to the global food and biofuel supply chain, with performance driven by commodity prices, weather conditions and agricultural policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

CB stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.99. 1,523,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,475. Chubb has a 1 year low of $251.42 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.02. The stock has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NSC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.50. 928,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.07 and its 200 day moving average is $239.74. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $277.60.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $517.50. 470,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $506.47 and its 200 day moving average is $475.24. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $533.78.

CNH Industrial (CNH)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Shares of NYSE:CNH traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,915,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,543,551. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 11.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,061. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.13 and a 200-day moving average of $144.93. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59.

