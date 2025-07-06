Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.7% of Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $912,375,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,718,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,569,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,268 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,922,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,369,000 after buying an additional 1,816,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,405,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.54. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.