Cloud Capital Management LLC Makes New $111,000 Investment in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Linde by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $475.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $461.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.22. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $223.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

