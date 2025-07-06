Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Traveka Wealth LLC

Traveka Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 834,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.31. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

