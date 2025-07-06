774 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330,037 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6,306.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,966,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,092 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $104.27 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.16.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

