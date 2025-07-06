Core Alternative Capital Has $53,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 479.9% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,026,000 after buying an additional 246,000 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.83.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $123.98 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.