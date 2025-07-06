The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Sharp Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,011,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 53,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $89,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $371.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $369.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.21.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

