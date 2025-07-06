Head to Head Survey: Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) vs. Vulcan Intl Cor (OTCMKTS:VULC)

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) and Vulcan Intl Cor (OTCMKTS:VULC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Proto Labs and Vulcan Intl Cor”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proto Labs $500.89 million 1.95 $16.59 million $0.60 68.62 Vulcan Intl Cor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Proto Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Vulcan Intl Cor.

This table compares Proto Labs and Vulcan Intl Cor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proto Labs 2.99% 2.22% 1.99% Vulcan Intl Cor N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Proto Labs and Vulcan Intl Cor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proto Labs 0 2 1 0 2.33 Vulcan Intl Cor 0 0 0 0 0.00

Proto Labs currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.44%. Given Proto Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Proto Labs is more favorable than Vulcan Intl Cor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Proto Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Vulcan Intl Cor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Proto Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.5% of Vulcan Intl Cor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Proto Labs has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vulcan Intl Cor has a beta of -755.03, indicating that its stock price is 75,603% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Proto Labs beats Vulcan Intl Cor on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proto Labs

(Get Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets. Proto Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota.

About Vulcan Intl Cor

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber and foam products in Tennessee, the United States. The company offers mixed and uncured rubber products; firm sheet products from SBR, Nitrile, and Neoprene polymers; expanded rubber sheets; polyethylene foams; cross-linked, closed cell, and EVA co-polymer foams; and low density closed cell SBR products. It also provides molded sheet stock and specialty items, such as automobile mats and footwear components. In addition, the company engages in the real estate management and development activities. Vulcan International Corporation was founded in 1909 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.