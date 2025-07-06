Comparing Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) & Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phreesia and Hims & Hers Health”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $434.53 million 3.97 -$58.53 million ($0.74) -39.18 Hims & Hers Health $1.48 billion 7.26 $126.04 million $0.69 69.44

Risk and Volatility

Hims & Hers Health has higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hims & Hers Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Phreesia has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hims & Hers Health has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Phreesia and Hims & Hers Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 0 11 0 3.00 Hims & Hers Health 3 8 2 0 1.92

Phreesia currently has a consensus target price of $31.64, suggesting a potential upside of 9.13%. Hims & Hers Health has a consensus target price of $39.58, suggesting a potential downside of 17.39%. Given Phreesia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phreesia is more favorable than Hims & Hers Health.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and Hims & Hers Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -9.83% -16.23% -11.19% Hims & Hers Health 9.24% 22.75% 15.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Phreesia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats Phreesia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, a self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks, an on-site kiosks. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.