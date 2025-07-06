Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Lifted by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Stryker were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,710,744,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 43,226.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,946,000 after purchasing an additional 727,850 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $154,140,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,606,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,426,000 after purchasing an additional 420,153 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $392.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.92 and its 200-day moving average is $376.25. The company has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

