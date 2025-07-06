Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,514 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 8.0% of Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $21,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,055,000 after acquiring an additional 91,278,009 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,177,000 after buying an additional 12,054,059 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after buying an additional 23,988,859 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,455,000 after buying an additional 751,003 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705,886 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $22.21.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

