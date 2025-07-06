Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $429,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Amgen by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 40,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.82.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $298.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.99. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

