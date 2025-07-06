Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Dbs Bank cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $69.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.71. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

