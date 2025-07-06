Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,042 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 9.7% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $33,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.60. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.