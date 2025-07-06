Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $215.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.48 and a 200-day moving average of $183.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

