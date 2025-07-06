Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VBR opened at $201.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

