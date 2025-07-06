Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 982 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $286.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $287.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.