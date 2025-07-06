Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 180 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,314,000 after purchasing an additional 511,022 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,202,879,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,694,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,676,000 after purchasing an additional 666,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $575.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $543.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $575.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

