Analyzing Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) & AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) and AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Nine Dragons Paper has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AptarGroup has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of AptarGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of AptarGroup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Dragons Paper 0 0 0 0 0.00 AptarGroup 0 1 4 1 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nine Dragons Paper and AptarGroup, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AptarGroup has a consensus target price of $178.60, indicating a potential upside of 10.87%. Given AptarGroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AptarGroup is more favorable than Nine Dragons Paper.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nine Dragons Paper and AptarGroup”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Dragons Paper $8.25 billion 0.25 $107.12 million N/A N/A AptarGroup $3.58 billion 2.97 $374.54 million $5.48 29.40

AptarGroup has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nine Dragons Paper.

Profitability

This table compares Nine Dragons Paper and AptarGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Dragons Paper N/A N/A N/A AptarGroup 10.41% 15.10% 8.37%

Summary

AptarGroup beats Nine Dragons Paper on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nine Dragons Paper



Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards. It also provides recycled printing and writing paper, such as uncoated wood-free paper and office paper; capacitor tissue paper; low and high voltage, ultra-high-voltage transformer coil winding, and heat-resistant insulating paper; and recycled and kraft pulp products. It also operates in Vietnam, Malaysia, and the United States. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China. Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Best Result Holdings Limited.

About AptarGroup



AptarGroup, Inc. designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments. It also provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases; elastomer for injectable primary packaging components; and active material science solutions. In addition, the company offers dispensing pumps, closures, elastomeric components, and aerosol valves to the digital health solutions. It primarily sells its products and services in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. AptarGroup, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

