Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $929,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $575.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $575.67. The firm has a market cap of $692.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

