PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) & Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI) Critical Comparison

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) and Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PLAYSTUDIOS and Gaxos.ai, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 1 1 4 0 2.50 Gaxos.ai 0 0 0 0 0.00

PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 104.53%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than Gaxos.ai.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS $289.43 million 0.59 -$28.69 million ($0.24) -5.70 Gaxos.ai $27,740.00 395.44 -$3.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Gaxos.ai”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gaxos.ai has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PLAYSTUDIOS.

Volatility & Risk

PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaxos.ai has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.5% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Gaxos.ai shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Gaxos.ai shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Gaxos.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS -11.30% -5.83% -4.56% Gaxos.ai N/A -34.32% -33.03%

Summary

PLAYSTUDIOS beats Gaxos.ai on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Gaxos.ai

Gaxos.ai Inc. engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms. The company was formerly known as The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. and changed its name to Gaxos.ai Inc. in January 2024. Gaxos.ai Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

