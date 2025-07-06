Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 196,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 144,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.7%

MRK opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $129.93. The company has a market cap of $203.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.23% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $352,723.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,707.28. The trade was a 35.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

