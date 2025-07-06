Wacoal (WACLY) vs. Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Risk & Volatility

Wacoal has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wacoal’s rivals have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.8% of shares of all “TEXTILE – APPAREL” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Wacoal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “TEXTILE – APPAREL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Wacoal pays an annual dividend of $3.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Wacoal pays out 73.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TEXTILE – APPAREL” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 43.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Wacoal lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wacoal $1.14 billion $46.13 million 38.81 Wacoal Competitors $6.37 billion $620.41 million 7.47

This table compares Wacoal and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wacoal’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Wacoal. Wacoal is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Wacoal and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wacoal 4.06% 3.39% 2.48% Wacoal Competitors 3.32% -34.41% 5.65%

Summary

Wacoal rivals beat Wacoal on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments. It offers intimate apparel mainly women’s foundation wear, lingerie, nightwear and children’s underwear; and outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories. The company also engages in the restaurant, cultural and service-related businesses; and manufacture and sale of mannequins and fixtures, interior design work, and other textile-related businesses. It offers products through department stores, general merchandisers, and other general retailers in Japan, as well as directly managed retail stores, E-commerce websites, and distributors in Japan and internationally. Wacoal Holdings Corp. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

