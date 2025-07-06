Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Reduced by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $243.21 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

