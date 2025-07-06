Olistico Wealth LLC Has $109,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Olistico Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 285 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Trading Up 0.3%

ADBE opened at $379.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.08.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

