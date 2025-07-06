Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,294 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $24,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $911,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,074,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Arete Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Arete downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

BABA opened at $108.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.82. The firm has a market cap of $259.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $72.95 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.83%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

