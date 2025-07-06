Cloud Capital Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE EPD opened at $31.49 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

