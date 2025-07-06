Forte Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Forte Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $307.14 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $217.27 and a 52-week high of $317.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.50. The company has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

