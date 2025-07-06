Head-To-Head Review: Saker Aviation Services (SKAS) and The Competition

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.3% of Saker Aviation Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Saker Aviation Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Saker Aviation Services has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saker Aviation Services’ competitors have a beta of 9.05, meaning that their average stock price is 805% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Saker Aviation Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saker Aviation Services 6.08% 17.60% 15.46% Saker Aviation Services Competitors -16,555.38% 20.02% 2.45%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Saker Aviation Services $9.17 million $1.25 million 15.04 Saker Aviation Services Competitors $14.08 billion $574.24 million 1.39

This table compares Saker Aviation Services and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Saker Aviation Services’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Saker Aviation Services. Saker Aviation Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Saker Aviation Services competitors beat Saker Aviation Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Saker Aviation Services

Saker Aviation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc. and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc. in September 2009. Saker Aviation Services, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

