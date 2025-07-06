Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,272,590,000 after purchasing an additional 809,989 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,476,693,000 after buying an additional 2,096,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,415,427,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,142,000 after buying an additional 3,016,339 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,136,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,240,025,000 after buying an additional 192,871 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $123.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $222.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.87 and its 200-day moving average is $106.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

