Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,244,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,383 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $677,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors raised its position in Chubb by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 36,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,195,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 247,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $281.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.09. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $251.42 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

