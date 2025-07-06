Truist Financial Corp Has $58.25 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $58,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $175.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.46 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 target price on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.23.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

