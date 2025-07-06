Traveka Wealth LLC Invests $244,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $16,614,237.60. Following the sale, the director owned 647,800,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,105,266,654.36. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 628,560 shares of company stock worth $144,455,659 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $240.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.74 and a 1 year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

