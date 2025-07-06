Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,548,000. Citigroup makes up about 2.4% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,587,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,484,000 after acquiring an additional 667,357 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Citigroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,561,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,359,000 after acquiring an additional 815,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863,718 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Citigroup by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705,141 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $88.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.20. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.